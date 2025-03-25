Dharavi project survey crosses earlier benchmark

Mumbai: The Dharavi survey for the proposed redevelopment project has crossed the earlier benchmark. The ongoing survey has surpassed the scope of the last survey done in 2007-08 to map and document Dharavi’s residential and commercial structures.

With more than 63,000 tenements already surveyed -- and counting -- the present survey has gone well beyond the earlier benchmark of approximately 60,000 ground-floor tenements. Under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) guidelines, only ground-floor tenements are typically considered eligible for free housing.

“Our survey has crossed an important and crucial milestone, one that the government can look back on with pride. This redevelopment scheme is not limited to ground-floor tenements but also covers upper-floor structures. It shows that the government is committed to ensuring housing for all. No one in Dharavi will be left behind,” said Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) CEO, SVR Srinivas.

According to the latest survey figures, lane recce has been completed for more than 95,000 tenements, more than 89,000 tenements have been numbered, and door-to-door surveys have been completed for more than 63,000 tenements. Unlike the earlier survey, the present survey includes ground-floor and upper-floor structures, existing SRA buildings, slum dwellers on RLDA Land, as well as all religious structures.

“We are talking of huge numbers here, and we have entered the last phase of the survey. The numbers clearly show that Dharavikars are in favour of redevelopment and are actively participating. That said, we urge everyone to participate at the earliest so that the next stages of the redevelopment can begin. Those residents who have missed the survey must volunteer for it quickly. We may not be revisiting tenements whose residents have either refused to participate or have not shared their documents despite repeated requests and attempts for the survey,” Srinivas added.

The Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed to carry out the project, is preparing to construct nearly 1.5 lakh tenements because most hutments have grown vertically to G+2 levels, increasing the number of tenements needing rehabilitation.

Commenting on the progress, an NMDPL spokesperson said, “We are pleased to be nearing the end of the survey and encourage any resident who hasn’t been covered yet to come forward as soon as possible. We have seen a tremendous response from Dharavikars. Their positivity and desire for a dignified life have propelled this redevelopment project forward. We salute their spirit and respect their dream for a better life for themselves and for their future generations.”

All eligible Dharavikars will be rehabilitated within Dharavi itself. Those who are found ineligible will be relocated to modern townships outside Dharavi with holistic amenities and modern infrastructure. These new townships will be located within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and will be equipped with social and public infrastructure, including Metro connectivity and other mobility solutions.



