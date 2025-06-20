Dialogue, not battlefields, key to global peace: Modi

Zagreb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India and Croatia have agreed that whether it is Europe or Asia, solutions to problems cannot come from battlefields, asserting that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way ahead. In his media statement following talks with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, Modi said both leaders agree that "terrorism is an enemy of humanity" and is inimical to forces that believe in democracy. "We agree, whether in Europe or Asia, solutions to problems can't be found from battlefields, and dialogue and diplomacy is the only way," he said. His comments come amid an escalating situation in West Asia as the military confrontation between Israel and Iran intensified. Modi said that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty is essential for any country.

During the meeting, Modi also said it was a "happy coincidence" that both he and Plenkovic were given the opportunity to serve a third term by the people of their respective countries last year.

"With this mandate, in our third terms, we have decided to give three-time pace to our bilateral ties," he asserted.

"Held productive talks with my friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb. Our talks covered many sectors, aimed at making the India-Croatia bond even stronger," Modi said in an X post.