Digital Health Ids For All : PM Modi to launch Digital Health Mission today
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the historic health initiative nationwide, the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission, on Monday via video conference.
Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person.
The pilot project of National Digital Health Mission had been announced by PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2020.
