Digitisation of ancient manuscripts will curb piracy
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that digitisation of India’s ancient manuscripts will curb “intellectual piracy”, adding that the information sourced to the country’s traditional knowledge system has been copied and patented by others.
Addressing the International Conference on Gyan Bharatam on the theme ‘Reclaiming India’s Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage’, the prime minister said the exercise is an extension of the country’s resolve to forge ahead with the concept of “swadeshi” and “aatmanirbhar Bharat”.
India is now proudly presenting before the world its heritage of ancient knowledge preserved in its manuscripts for centuries, he said
