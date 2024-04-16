Live
- Police Encounter Claims Life Of Top Naxal Leader In Chhattisgarh's Kanker District
- UPSC Civil Services Results Declared: Telugu Candidates Shine with Impressive Ranks
- Union Minister Gadkari promises speedy transformation of Nagpur
- Logistics platform ClickPost raises funds to launch AI-driven modules
- YS Jagan Receives Grand Welcome in Ganapavaram During Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra
- Dragged by weak global cues, domestic equities extend their decline
- Meta AI Chatbot Launches in India: Features, Eligibility, and Highlights
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao Promises Construction of Nayi Brahmin Community Hall in Gannavaram
- Delhi HC dismisses PIL against closure of Maulana Azad Education Foundation
- Velampalli Srinivasa Rao campaigns and Seeks Support from Singinagar Residents
Just In
Dimple seeks Mulayam’s blessings, files nomination from Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav, on Tuesday, filed her nomination papers from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.
Mainpuri (UP): Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav, on Tuesday, filed her nomination papers from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.
Accompanied by SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple first visited the ‘samadhi’ of Mulayam Singh Yadav and offered floral tributes.
Senior party leader Shivpal Yadav and Prof Ram Gopal Yadav also accompanied Dimple for her nomination.
“I have come here to seek the blessings of ‘Netaji’ (Mulayam Singh Yadav). Mainpuri is his constituency and I have sought his blessings to serve the people,” she said.
Akhilesh Yadav, while talking to reporters, said that the victory margin of Samajwadi Party would increase this time.
“I have come to know that the BJP is removing the photographs of candidates from the posters which shows that they are not confident of the performance of their own candidates,” he said.