Disruptive politics a threat to democracy, warns V-P

Dharmasthala: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised concerns over the growing trend of political disruptions, warning that they pose a serious threat to India’s democratic framework. Speaking at the launch of the Jnana Deepa scholarship programme for rural students under the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP), he criticised the tendency to avoid dialogue and resort to protests that damage public property.

“I am deeply worried. Are we heading towards a democracy where disruptive elements take to the streets, vandalise public property, and refuse to engage in discussions? It is shameful that instead of debating in legislative houses, some choose to harm public infrastructure—pelting stones at trains and damaging national assets,” he said.

Dhankhar likened politically motivated disruptions to a greater threat than climate change, warning that forces inimical to democracy were attempting to destabilise India. “Our civilisation has endured for millennia, outlasting ancient cultures like Mesopotamia. But today, we face an insidious threat—an emerging culture of political and social disruption designed to weaken democracy,” he remarked.

At a time when India is making rapid strides in development, he stressed the need for a counter-narrative against divisive forces. “Unlike Western societies built on materialism, our foundation is different. I urge corporate leaders to step forward and use their CSR funds for health, education, and livelihoods to empower the youth,” he said.

‘Rise above politics to build a developed India by 2047’

The Vice President also called on citizens to rise above narrow political interests and work towards making India a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at the launch of the country’s largest and most advanced ‘Queue Complex’ at Sri Manjunatha Temple, he said, “This is not just a dream anymore; it is our collective objective.”

by his wife, Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar, he first visited the temple and offered prayers to Lord Manjunatha Swamy. He was received by Dr. D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, and later toured the newly built ‘Shri Saanidhya’ queue complex. Praising the temple trust’s efforts, he commended its commitment to ensuring devotees have a comfortable and dignified experience.

In his address, Dhankhar urged citizens to take a stand against forces that seek to weaken the nation through misinformation and division. “At a time when India is making remarkable progress, we must rise above politics driven by personal gains and focus on national development. The young generation must hold their representatives accountable and push for constructive politics in Parliament and state legislatures,” he said.

The Vice President also outlined five principles—termed Panch Pran—for building a modern, inclusive democracy: social harmony to strengthen family values, environmental protection, upholding fundamental rights alongside fundamental duties, and prioritising national interests over personal gains.