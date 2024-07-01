Live
- Eradication of child labor through Operation Muskan-X: SP Rohit Raju IPS
- If I want somebody to take a catch for my life, it will be Surya, says Biju George on the sensational catch
- Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Fishermen, Sparking Protests In Rameswaram
- Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani Assumes Role As Vice Chief Of Army Staff
- Kharge Slams Modi: Critiques and Controversies in Parliament
- Bengal assault case: Show-cause notice issued to IC of local police station
- DMK To Protest Newly Enacted Criminal Laws Across Tamil Nadu
- Constable Allegedly Murders Wife Outside Police Station In Karnataka's Hassan District
- ASSOCHAM Illness to Wellness salutes doctor fraternity on National Doctor’s Day
- Dignity of women lost under ‘Taliban’ regime of Trinamool in Bengal: Tripura CM
Just In
DMK To Protest Newly Enacted Criminal Laws Across Tamil Nadu
- Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK plans state-wide protests and a hunger strike against the Centre's new criminal laws.
- The party urges citizens and lawyers to join the demonstrations and discussions on July 5 and 6.
Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced plans to stage protests in courts across the state against the three newly-enacted criminal laws introduced by the Centre, sources reported on Monday.
Led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the party's legal wing will organize these protests in various courts statewide.
A decision to hold state-wide demonstrations against the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) was made during a meeting on Monday, where a resolution was passed to conduct protests on July 5.
The DMK's legal wing will also hold a hunger strike on July 6 near Rajarathna Stadium in Chennai to protest these laws.
In addition, the party plans to organize discussions about the new criminal laws and has invited citizens and lawyers from all political backgrounds to participate.
Earlier on Monday, the Opposition sharply criticized the government as the new criminal laws took effect, accusing it of forcefully passing the legislation by suspending MPs and asserting that significant portions of the laws are merely "cut, copy and paste" from existing laws.
The three laws, BNS, BNSS, and BSA, officially replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, on Monday.