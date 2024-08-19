Docs' strike enters 7th day

New Delhi: The doctors' strike is on in the national capital with Sunday marking a week of the indefinite protest over the rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata, causing disruption of services and affecting patients.

In the action plan for Sunday, members of the Delhi resident doctors' association (RDA) have decided to take out a candle march outside Gate 1 of Rajiv Chowk Metro Station at 6 pm. "As approved in today's general body meeting, residents from all medical colleges and institutions in Delhi will gather for a candle march protest in Connaught Place," a statement from the GTB Hospital RDA read.

"We will assemble in groups of 3-4 at Gate No. 1, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, form a human chain, and light candles at the inner circle to raise awareness about the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata," it added.

The indefinite strike by doctors started on Monday and is now in its seventh day. Both private and government hospitals have joined the protest, fighting for justice for the victim and demanding a security act for doctors. Meanwhile, the Action Committee for the Central Protection Act, representing all RDAs of Delhi, announced after a meeting today the continuation of the strike, citing unresolved safety concerns for healthcare professionals.

The decision comes in response to what they deem inadequate assurances from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) following the tragic incident at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the West Bengal capital.