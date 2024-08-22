Live
- Kajari Teej 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance, and Heartfelt Wishes
- Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN
- Beauty Myths Debunked: Fact vs. Fiction in Skincare and Beauty
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
- Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 270 Crores in Just Six Days
Just In
Don’t defend accused in Maha abuse case
Highlights
Mumbai: The Kalyan Bar Association in the district on Wednesday appealed to all its members not to accept the brief of the accused arrested in the...
Mumbai: The Kalyan Bar Association in the district on Wednesday appealed to all its members not to accept the brief of the accused arrested in the Badlapur sexual abuse case.
A notice put up at the bar association office said the residents of Badlapur town had appealed to lawyers not to defend the accused, and the bar association decided to respond positively.
Massive protests broke out in Badlapur, 53 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday after a school attendant was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two kindergarten girls.
A local court on Wednesday extended his police custody till August 26.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS