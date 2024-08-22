Don’t defend accused in Maha abuse case

Mumbai: The Kalyan Bar Association in the district on Wednesday appealed to all its members not to accept the brief of the accused arrested in the Badlapur sexual abuse case.

A notice put up at the bar association office said the residents of Badlapur town had appealed to lawyers not to defend the accused, and the bar association decided to respond positively.

Massive protests broke out in Badlapur, 53 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday after a school attendant was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two kindergarten girls.

A local court on Wednesday extended his police custody till August 26.