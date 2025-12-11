Officials to inspect, identify unauthorised layouts and constructions

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner N Tej Bharath underlined that the state government’s layout regularisation scheme (LRS) and building penalisation scheme (BPS) are highly beneficial schemes.

Addressing MPDOs at a workshop organised in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Municipal Commissioners and LTPs, he emphasised that officials and LTPs should take responsibility to ensure that building and plot owners within VMRDA purview make use of these schemes submitting their applications.

He further informed that concerned officials will conduct field inspections to identify unauthorised layouts and building constructions from December 11 to December 20. They were instructed to guide the respective plot and building owners to utilise the scheme and get their properties regularised.

Applications for both LRS and BPS have to be submitted online through the official website bps.ap.gov.in, either directly by the owner or through authorised LTPs.

The scheme is applicable to buildings constructed on or before August 31, 2025, including constructions with plan deviations.

The Commissioner underlined that constructions made after the specified date will not be eligible for regularisation and that they will be demolished for the violation.

He also made it clear that if anyone misuses the BPS scheme for unauthorised constructions, such structures will be identified and demolished with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the LRS application deadline to January 23, 2026. Only plot owners who possess registered documents as on June 30, 2025 are eligible for the scheme.

Tej Bharath exercised caution that the scheme does not apply to constructions or layouts on government lands, water bodies or prohibited areas falling under Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

In order to guide plot owners and address their queries, a special LRS/BPS helpdesk has been set up on the ground floor of the VMRDA office.

Joint Commissioner K Ramesh, Chief Planning Officer Shilpa, planning officials, and staff participated in the meeting.