Don't promote ads of online betting: Centre

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday issued an advisory to the media asking it to refrain from advertising online betting platforms. The advisory comes considering instances of a number of advertisements of online betting websites/platforms appearing in print, electronic, social and online media.

"Betting and gambling, illegal in most parts of the country, pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children, the advisory states. It has further added that these advertisements on online betting have the effect of promoting this largely prohibited activity," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a press release.

The ministry has advised the online and social media, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, to not display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience. On December 4, 2020, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had issued an advisory to Private Satellite TV channels to adhere to the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) guidelines on advertisements of online gaming which contained specific Do's and Don'ts for print and audio-visual advertisements of online gaming.