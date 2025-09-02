Double standards on terror won’t be tolerated: Modi

Tianjin/ New Delhi: Delivering a stern message to “certain nations” that support terror outfits at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said peace and stability are the foundation of development, but terrorism remains a grave obstacle. He questioned whether open support extended by some nations to terror groups could be tolerated any longer.

Speaking at the 25th SCO summit in China's Tianjin, where Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was also in attendance, Modi underlined that "terrorism is not just a threat to the security of any one country, but to humanity as a whole". “No nation, no society, no citizen can claim immunity from it. That is why India has always emphasized unity in the fight against terrorism,” he said, noting India’s efforts through SCO-RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure).

Referring to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Modi said India has suffered the "brunt of terrorism" for four decades. He thanked partner nations that stood by New Delhi in its fight. He said the Pahalgam attack was not only an assault on India’s conscience but also an open challenge to every nation and individual who believes in humanity. "We must, in one clear and united voice, state that double standards on terrorism will not be tolerated,” he added.

Modi thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for the hospitality and extended greetings to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on their national days. “It gives me great pleasure to participate in the 25th SCO Summit. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Xi for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality,” he said.