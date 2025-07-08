Draft electoral rolls of Bihar to be issued on August 1: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is preparing to issue draft electoral rolls of Bihar on August 1, even as 1.18 crore enumeration forms were collected in the last 24 hours, an official said.

Giving an update on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the official said, “As of 6 p.m. on Monday, 2.87 crore enumeration forms -- 36.47 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025 - have been received.”

The SIR is being implemented in the state in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s order dated June 24.

As per instructions, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on August 1, 2025, will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms have been received, said the official.

“In the last 24 hours, from 6 p.m. on Sunday, 1.18 crore enumeration forms have been collected. There are still 18 days to go for the last date for submission of forms,” said an official statement.

The uploading of forms is also being done simultaneously, with 11.26 per cent of the nearly 7.90 crore electors uploaded till 6 p.m. on Monday, it said.

The partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in) as well as on the ECINET App, and the filled forms can be uploaded by the elector themselves on the ECINET App.

The ECI official said 77,895 Booth Level Officers are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their enumeration forms and collect them. Additionally, 20,603 BLOs are being appointed for the smooth and timely completion of the process.

Nearly four lakh volunteers, which include government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, are also working in the field to help the elderly, PwD, sick and vulnerable populations in the SIR process, the statement said.

Besides, 239 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) covering all 243 Assembly constituencies, 963 Assistant EROs, 38 District Election Officers and the Chief Electoral Officer of the state are on the ground to facilitate the electors to submit their forms.

As many as 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various political parties are also providing active support in the SIR process, said the official.