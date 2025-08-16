Drainage push shows results, but challenges remain: Parvesh

New Delhi: The Delhi government worked in a “mission mode” to ensure smooth traffic movement across the city, despite receiving more than average rainfall on Thursday, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said. According to the government, critical stretches including the AIIMS Flyover, South Extension, Moolchand Underpass, Azad Market Railway Underpass, and New Rohtak Road were swiftly de-watered, minimising disruption to commuters.

“Delhi witnessed significantly improved rainwater response across key city roads, with the PWD clearing major waterlogged areas within two-three hours,” Verma said.

Of the city’s 45 known waterlogging-prone spots, 35 remained entirely dry, marking a notable improvement in rainwater management. Clear roads were reported at Pul Prahladpur underpass, Mahipalpur Underpass, Minto Bridge, Bijwasan, and others, he added.

In central Delhi, at ITO the government said, “Despite recent improvements, heavy rainfall combined with inflow from MCD drains into PWD drains exceeded carrying capacity.” However, challenges were reported in isolated areas due to ongoing infrastructure issues. “At the Punjabi Bagh underpass, a broken drain currently under repair led to delays. Drainage upgrades on Rohtak Road are underway and are scheduled for completion by March 2026. Meanwhile, Chattarpur experienced temporary waterlogging as pump operations were hampered by a rain-induced power outage,” Verma said.

The PWD minister also pointed to jurisdictional overlaps, citing issues on Rao Tula Ram Road where NHAI-led defence construction has obstructed stormwater flow.

“A Rs 80 crore drainage system, funded by NHAI and expected by year-end, is being constructed to resolve the issue,” the PWD minister said.