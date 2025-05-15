Live
DU students asked to retweet VC’s posts supporting army
New Delhi: Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has asked its students and staff members to follow the official X account of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh and actively share his posts expressing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces. In an official notice and signed by Principal Arun Kumar Attree, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College administration said, “All teachers, staff members, and students of the college are hereby requested to follow the Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh’s official Twitter (now X) account.” The college community is “encouraged to retweet the posts shared through the platform” as a gesture of support and gratitude towards the country’s defence forces, it said.
“By amplifying these messages, we not only raise awareness about their courage and sacrifices but also contribute to building a strong sense of national pride and unity within our community,” it stated.
Singh created his X account earlier this month and made his first post on May 8. In a post on May 12, he referred to Operation Sindoor, carried out by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.