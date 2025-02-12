‘Earned due to my intellect’: Prashant Kishor slams JD-U on funding charges

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday slammed JD-U over his party’s funding allegations, saying that he has earned money solely based on his intellect.

“I have never been an IAS or an IPS officer or in any other government service. I have never been a contractor nor a member of Parliament or legislature. All that I have earned, I owe it to my intellect,” the Jan Suraaj founder said.

Kishor emphasised that his financial resources are the result of his professional expertise and intellectual endeavours.

“All my earnings are legitimate and will be utilised to support the youth of Bihar,” he said.

Kishor also addressed the broader issue of economic disparity, particularly concerning the youth of Bihar.

He added: "Would only the youth of Gujarat have all the money? Even though power is achieved with the votes of the youth of Bihar? This will not be tolerated anymore. The youth of Bihar is not going to be a source of cheap labour forever."

Jan Suraaj further dismissed JD-U’s allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

Senior party leader R.N. Singh stated that the party maintains complete transparency, with all income and expenditures documented and available for public scrutiny.

He challenged JD-U to initiate an investigation if they believe there are financial irregularities, while also calling for JD-U to disclose its own funding sources, including donations received through anonymous electoral bonds.

JD-U chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar has accused Prashant Kishor of financial irregularities, alleging that the Jan Suraaj is funded through the Joy of Giving Global Foundation, a charitable organisation registered under the Companies Act.