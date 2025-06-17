Eateries closed for two weeks in Jajpur

Jajpur: In the wake of rising number of diarrhoea cases in several parts of Jajpur district, the local administrations on Monday have ordered the closure of eateries and hotels for two weeks as a preventive measure.

Dharmasala tehsildar Samir Ranjan Dash and Rasulpur tehsildar Sidhharth Kumar issued two separate directives, which also mandate the temporary closure of ice-cream factories, packaged water units and fish and chicken outlets during the same period in their respective tehasil jurisdiction. The order warns any violation will invite strict action against the establishments found operating in defiance of the directive.

In addition, the tehsildars urged the residents to refrain from attending or organising mass gatherings such as weddings, birthday parties or community feasts. People in both Dharmasala and Rasulpur tehsils have been advised to avoid stale food and consume only freshly cooked meals and drink boiled water. The use of halogen tablets and bleaching powder for water purification has also been recommended. A similar directive has also been issued by the local administration in Vyasa Nagar, Binjharpur and Bari in the district. Residents experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at nearby health centres. Amid rising cases of diarrhoea and confirmed cholera infections, State Health Secretary Aswathy S visited Jajpur for an extensive ground review on Monday. Official sources said the Health Secretary conducted inspections at Dharmasala Community Health Centre and District Headquarters Hospital before chairing a high-level review meeting at the District Collectorate.

The visit comes at a time when the water-borne disease has already claimed several lives in the district.

“Water contamination is suspected to be primary cause of this outbreak. Several teams are currently investigating the source of this contamination on a war-footing. Vigilance and health safety measures have been enforced in all affected areas,” Aswathy S said. She said the caseload has decreased and a few patients with mild symptoms have been admitted to hospitals on Sunday and Monday.

“A 14-member Central team, including health experts and epidemiologists, is monitoring the situation closely and is expected to provide expert guidelines, which will be followed by local health authorities,” she said. The latest data reveals that 256 diarrhoea patients are currently undergoing treatment in different health facilities in Jajpur district.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old diarrhoea patient from Jajpur district, undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, succumbed to the illness on Monday taking the death toll to 8, hospital authorities confirmed. The district authorities are now emphasising disinfection, personal hygiene and awareness campaigns to control the disease.