  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

EC: One lakh voters 'untraceable' in Bihar poll roll revision

EC: One lakh voters untraceable in Bihar poll roll revision
x
Highlights

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voters' list in Bihar, as many as one lakh electors remain "untraceable", while enumeration...

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voters' list in Bihar, as many as one lakh electors remain "untraceable", while enumeration forms of 7.17 crore people have been received and digitised, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

It also said that while 20 lakh electors have been reported "deceased" so far, 28 lakh others were found to have permanently shifted from their present addresses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick