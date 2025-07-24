Live
- Govt set to partner with Bajaj Auto to boost ITI job skills
- TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tickets for October
- Karnataka tops per capita income in India
- Parents object to egg distribution in govt school, demand TCs
- CPM up in arms against Adani’s cement plant
- Kannada must be fully implemented in dist admn
- Faculty development programme on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ held
- Three labourers electrocuted while working on farm fencing
- NH repairs near Kuloor bridge triggers highway bottleneck
- ED files FEMA complaint over Rs 913- cr FDI violation
EC: One lakh voters 'untraceable' in Bihar poll roll revision
Highlights
NEW DELHI: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voters' list in Bihar, as many as one lakh electors remain "untraceable", while enumeration...
NEW DELHI: In the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voters' list in Bihar, as many as one lakh electors remain "untraceable", while enumeration forms of 7.17 crore people have been received and digitised, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
It also said that while 20 lakh electors have been reported "deceased" so far, 28 lakh others were found to have permanently shifted from their present addresses.
Next Story