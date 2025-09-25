EC To Consult Parties Before Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision After Bihar Row

Live
Highlights
Following criticism over Bihar’s special electoral roll revision, the Election Commission plans to engage political parties before launching the pan-India exercise.
The nationwide revision will require voters to re-submit forms and eligibility documents, with Bihar’s final roll set for release on September 30.
The Election Commission (EC) is preparing to launch a nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls but, unlike in Bihar, this time it is expected to involve political parties in the process. According to sources, Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories may hold consultations with political stakeholders before the rollout begins.
Earlier in June, the EC had issued an order for a countrywide SIR, under which every registered voter would need to submit fresh enumeration forms. Those added to the rolls since the last intensive revision would also have to provide supporting eligibility documents. The exercise began in Bihar in June due to the upcoming Assembly elections, but without prior discussions with political parties, leading to criticism.
The Commission has indicated that orders for the rest of the country will be implemented in phases, after learning from the Bihar experience. The revision in Bihar will conclude with the publication of the final electoral roll on September 30.
