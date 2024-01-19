ED issues second notice to ex-Kerala Minister Isaac

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday served a fresh notice to CPI(M) leader and two-time former state Finance Minister Thomas Isaac to appear before it on January 22 in connection with the alleged violation in financial dealings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) during his tenure as the minister in the previous LDF government.

It was after Isaac failed to turn up on January 12 that the ED has now issued a second notice.

Reacting to it, Isaac said the ED was trying to threaten him. “They did interrogate KIIFB officials a few times and what more information can I give. They are just trying to come out with threats against me and I am not going to fall for their threats and intimidation,” said Isaac.

“At the moment I am busy with a few meetings and I will now discuss with my lawyers and decide on what I will be doing on this notice. All things with regards to when to appear will be decided in consultation with my lawyers,” added Isaac.

Isaac’s notice is with regards to the alleged violation in financial dealings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) during his tenure as the state finance minister in the previous LDF government.

On November 24, the Kerala High Court stayed the interim order of a single-judge which had allowed the ED to issue fresh summons to Isaac and KIIFB officials. The Division Bench of the High Court then said they were not going into the merit of the issue, after which the ED returned to the single-judge Bench again to force their points and the need for issuing summons to both the parties.