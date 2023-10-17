Live
- Air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister urges Centre to convene emergency meeting of NCR states
- French Electronic major Thomson
- TPCC chief gives written assurance on first job to differently-abled
- Unprecedented progress in development Municipal and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh
- JD(S) crisis: Cong hand suspected in State President Ibrahim’s rebellion
- Israeli troops ready to 'uproot' Hamas
- Centre shared no data on natural calamities with Himalayan states in 10 years, says Parl panel report
- Terrorism among most serious threats to world peace, connectivity key priority area for India: NSA Doval
- Classic case of abuse of power: Sanjay Singh to Delhi Court in Excise policy case
- Mumbai International Cruise Terminal to be ready in 2024, says CM Shinde
Just In
ED raids multiple locations linked to ex-J&K minister in money laundering case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches in Jammu, Kathua and Pathankot (Punjab) in a money laundering case.
Jammu: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches in Jammu, Kathua and Pathankot (Punjab) in a money laundering case.
Sources said that the ED is conducting a money laundering investigation against an educational trust run by former J&K minister Choudhary Lal Singh's wife and a former government official.
Sources said that the raids were carried out at eight places in Kathua, Jammu and Pathankot (Punjab) in the case against R.B. Educational trust run by Choudhary Lal Singh’s wife, Kanta Andotra and Ravinder Singh, a former government official.
CBI had filed a charge sheet in October 2021 alleging criminal connivance in the purchase of land for the trust between January 4 and 6, 2011.
The purchase was allegedly made in violation of the ceiling of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976. Subsequently, the ED discovered that the excess land purchased by the trust was being used for running a school and other commercial concerns.
"The places raided on Tuesday by the ED include those belonging to trust chairperson, land donors and third parties holding power of attorney from the land donors. The premises owned by a Patwari (Revenue Clerk), who had wrongfully issued ‘Fards’ (Copies of land records) for these land deals, were also raided," sources said.