ED slaps case against Myntra over Rs 1,654-cr FDI 'violation'

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has registered a case against Flipkart-backed e-commerce platform Myntra, its linked...

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has registered a case against Flipkart-backed e-commerce platform Myntra, its linked companies and directors for alleged FDI violation of over Rs 1,654 crore.

The complaint was filed by the federal probe agency's Bengaluru zonal office under a section of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) based on "credible information".

