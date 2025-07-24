Live
- Govt set to partner with Bajaj Auto to boost ITI job skills
- TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tickets for October
- Karnataka tops per capita income in India
- Parents object to egg distribution in govt school, demand TCs
- CPM up in arms against Adani’s cement plant
- Kannada must be fully implemented in dist admn
- Faculty development programme on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ held
- Three labourers electrocuted while working on farm fencing
- NH repairs near Kuloor bridge triggers highway bottleneck
- ED files FEMA complaint over Rs 913- cr FDI violation
ED slaps case against Myntra over Rs 1,654-cr FDI 'violation'
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has registered a case against Flipkart-backed e-commerce platform Myntra, its linked companies and directors for alleged FDI violation of over Rs 1,654 crore.
The complaint was filed by the federal probe agency's Bengaluru zonal office under a section of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) based on "credible information".
