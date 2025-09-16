ED Summons Cricketers Yuvraj Singh And Robin Uthappa In Illegal Betting Probe

After questioning cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in August and September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned former Indian players Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa for their alleged involvement in a money laundering case tied to illegal online betting platforms. The platforms are reportedly using surrogate advertisements across various media outlets to collect funds, according to officials. Uthappa has been directed to appear at the ED’s headquarters on September 22, while Yuvraj is expected to record his statement on September 23 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation also involves several celebrities from entertainment and sports, including Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty and actor Ankush Hazra, both recently questioned by the ED. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was expected to appear but had not done so at the time of reporting. The ED’s probe aims to uncover connections between celebrities and betting platforms, exploring endorsement payments and communication channels.

The agency has previously summoned representatives from major tech companies such as Google and Meta as part of the probe. It is investigating several platforms that allegedly circumvent government regulations and continue operations by altering their names, despite bans. These platforms are suspected of engaging in tax evasion, money laundering, and violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), with funds reportedly transferred abroad illegally. Estimates suggest that over 220 million Indian users are involved with these apps, with around 110 million being regular users.

Despite government advisories issued in 2023 prohibiting advertisements for betting platforms across media and digital channels, endorsements by celebrities and influencers have persisted, drawing increased scrutiny from the ED.