Eight leaders also to take oath as Nitish's ministers

Patna: Eight leaders will take oath as cabinet ministers, including three each from BJP and JD(U), one from Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular and one independent along with Nitish Kumar, according to a source in the Chief minister's residence.

Nitish Kumar, who resigned from the post of chief minister of Bihar on Sunday morning, will take oath as the CM for the ninth time in his political career.

The three leaders of BJP are Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Prem Kumar.

Choudhary and Sinha will take oath as deputy chief ministers. Prem Kumar was a cabinet minister in the previous NDA government.

From the JD(U), Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav and Shrawan Kumar are likely to take oath as the cabinet minister.

Santosh Kumar Manjhi, the son of Jitan Ram Manjhi and independent MLA Sumit Singh will also take oath as cabinet ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place in Raj Bhawan in a few hours from now.