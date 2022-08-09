Election commission in Goa gives AAP recognition in the state

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal shared a good news with party supporters via twitter that the Election commission in Goa has given recognition to AAP in the state.He said that,After getting this status in another state, AAP will get the status of a national party.Kejriwal has congratulated the workers for their hard work and thanked the public as well.

After Del n Punjab, AAP is now a state recognised party in Goa too. If we get recognised in one more state, we will officially be declared as a "national party"



I congratulate each and every volunteer for their hard work. I thank the people for posing faith in AAP n its ideology pic.twitter.com/7UmsIixF0v — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 9, 2022





This letter states that the Aam Aadmi Party has fulfilled the conditions of status as a State Party in Goa under Para 6A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) on the basis of performance in the 2022 Goa Assembly Elections.Therefore, the Commission has given the status of State Party to Aam Aadmi Party in Goa.

It is noteworthy that if a party is recognized in four states, it automatically gets the status of a national party.The party has gained power in Delhi and Punjab and now it has got status in Goa also. The party is currently preparing to contest the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal. He hopes to do well in Gujarat.