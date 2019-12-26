Election Commission likely to announce Delhi poll dates on Thursday

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday began a series of meetings to decide on the dates for the Assembly elections in Delhi as the term of the current Assembly expires in February 2020.

An official of the Commission said that "there will be a series of meetings to decide on the poll dates for the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the announcement would be made after lunch on Thursday".

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra were present in the first round of the meeting along with other senior officials. The meeting began at 10 a.m. at the Election Commission office here.