Live
- Yusha Nafees, Rudra Singh shine at Indian Junior Open Squash Championships
- MoS Suresh Gopi vows to resign 'temporarily' to lead protest for transgender rights
- Transport dept to steer UP towards development: CM Yogi
- ED files prosecution complaint against Surat crime syndicate under PMLA
- Employment abroad through Chief Minister Skill Development and Global Employment Scheme
- Umesh Shukla reveals his favourite genre of comedy
- Reality Star Gargi Kundu reveals she was rejected for her looks: 'Asked to Go Under the Knife'
- Karnataka: Cop arrested for sexually exploiting woman advocate
- Court grants bail to Bengal minister after his surrender in recruitment case
- ED seizes Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, in a ‘reagent procurement scam’ in Chhattisgarh
Employment abroad through Chief Minister Skill Development and Global Employment Scheme
Explore overseas job opportunities with the Chief Minister Skill Development and Global Employment Scheme. Learn how the program enhances skills and supports employment abroad in 2025.
Dehradun. During the four-year tenure of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the youth have emerged as the biggest beneficiaries. In this period, a record 25,000 youth have been selected for government service. Continuing this, on Saturday, appointment letters were handed over to 15 assistant teachers selected for the Government Ashram Method Schools of the Tribal Welfare Department.
After assuming office on 04 July 2021, the Dhami government placed special focus on providing employment and skills to the youth. During this time, more than 25,000 young people have been provided permanent jobs in government services through the Public Service Commission, Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, and the Medical Services Selection Commission. Recruitment processes for many departments are still underway at the level of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and the Subordinate Services Selection Board. In some cases, final recommendations for selection will soon be made, which means the total number of permanent jobs will increase further.
Employment opportunities abroad
On 9 November 2022, the present government launched the Chief Minister Skill Development and Global Employment Scheme. Under this, training is being provided in the fields of hospitality, nursing, and automobile, enabling youth to secure employment in Germany and Japan. So far, 154 youth have been trained under the scheme, out of which 37 have already been employed in Japan.
Transparency through strict law
In 2024, the Dhami government implemented a strict anti-cheating law, breaking the backbone of the cheating mafia. Since then, not a single exam paper has been leaked. Moreover, the Dhami government has sent over 100 individuals involved in paper leaks to jail.
The government is making efforts to create employment opportunities for youth through education and skill development. Our aim is that Uttarakhand’s water and youth should be utilized within the state. Instead of migrating, the youth should become providers of employment.
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister