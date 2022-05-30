  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Encounter breaks out at J&K's Awantipora

Encounter breaks out at J&Ks Awantipora
x

Encounter breaks out at J&K's Awantipora (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Rajpora area of Awantipora in Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight took place after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area for searches on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, came under fire as they zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, and retaliated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X