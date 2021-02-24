Encounter underway in J-K's Anantnag district

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in a forest area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shalgul forests in Srigufwara area of the district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

Further details of the incident are awaited as the area of action is a remote area with scant communication facilities.