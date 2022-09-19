Enforcement Directorate issues summons to AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi: The summons was issued to AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi Excise policy case. This information was given by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia through his official Twitter account.



Manish Sisodia has questioned the issue of summons.He asked what Durgesh Pathak had to do with alcohol policy. MCD elections are targeted under the guise of liquor policy.



Taking a dig at the BJP, Deputy CM tweeted, "Today ED has issued summons to AAP's MCD election in-charge Durgesh Pathak.What has our MCD election incharge got to do with Delhi government's liquor policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD elections?'

आज ED ने "आप" के MCD के चुनाव इंचार्ज दुर्गेश पाठक को समन किया है। दिल्ली सरकार की शराब नीति से हमारे MCD चुनाव इंचार्ज का क्या लेना देना? इनका टार्गेट शराब नीति है या MCD चुनाव?




