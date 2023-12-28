Enforcement Directorate Names Priyanka Gandhi In Chargesheet Linked To Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has included Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's name in its chargesheet related to a money laundering case involving defense dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who is currently a fugitive in London. The chargesheet also mentions Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra. Despite being mentioned, Priyanka Gandhi has not been named as an accused in the case.



The investigation against Sanjay Bhandari was initiated by the Enforcement Directorate following a complaint filed by Income Tax authorities under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.



In the latest development on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate filed a fresh charge sheet in the case against NRI businessman Cheruvathur Chakutty Thampi and UK national Sumit Chadha.



According to the chargesheet, Robert Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi acquired land in Haryana through a Delhi-based real estate agent, who also sold a portion of the land to Thampi. The document suggests a shared relationship and common business interests between Vadra and Thampi.



The probe agency further alleges that Robert Vadra "renovated and stayed" at a London property, which is deemed as "proceeds of crime" in the money laundering case involving Sanjay Bhandari.

