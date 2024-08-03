Live
Even at 54, Rahul Gandhi calls himself youth leader: Bihar BJP chief
Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that despite being 54-year-old the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha calls himself youth leader.
Jaiswal argued that if Rahul Gandhi considers himself a youth leader, then the definition of youth leaders will change.
"I do not recognise Rahul Gandhi as a politician. He called himself a youth leader despite being 54," Jaiswal said.
"Rahul Gandhi is the kind of leader who is snatching jobs of the youths by calling himself youth leader. Caste politics is one thing but the people of the country do not want a leader who snatches the rights of youths," Jaiswal said.
His remarks come days after BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticised Rahul Gandhi in Parliament calling him an "accidental Hindu".
In response to the BJP MP's remarks, Rahul Gandhi accused the former union minister of insulting him but stated that he did not want an apology from the former union minister.