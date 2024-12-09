Explosives readily available in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari on Murshidabad blast

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari criticised Mamata Banerjee-led state government on the blast at Murshidabad killing three persons.

“The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday addressed the house. But not uttered a single word on the blast at Murshidabad which killed three persons from a community who are Trinamool Congress’s dedicated vote bank,” said Adhikari while addressing media persons at the side-line of the 10th day of the ongoing winter session of the Assembly.

He added that although such events keep on happening regularly, the state administration tries to brush it off as an accident in a "firecracker' manufacturing unit and boasts how they are establishing a green cracker manufacturing zone.

“The reality is that it's alarming how explosive materials such as gunpowder and other explosive substances are moved freely across West Bengal, which is a border state and unfortunately shares the border with Bangladesh, where extremist elements are trying to fan anti-India sentiments and preparing the ground for activities which are not in the best interests of our country,” said Adhikari.

He also accused the Chief Minister of “attempting” to downplay the atrocities against minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh by claiming that rumours are being spread about the Bangladesh crisis by circulating fake videos.

“Is she trying to say that whatever the information is surfacing from Bangladesh on the current situation such information is all wrong,” he said.

Adhikari also threatened that Dassault Rafale jets are waiting at Hasimara air base in West Bengal and even if one such jet flies to Bangladesh, the game will be over for Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh has a tradition of assault on Hindu monks, which is evident again from the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. But as I heard about him, he will not bow in the face of any attack or imprisonment,” said Adhikari.