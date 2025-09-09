Extension of ITR filing date sought

New Delhi: The pressure on taxpayers is mounting with the September 15 ITR deadline just days away. Professional groups are demanding an extension, citing delays, technical snags, and even natural disasters that have slowed down the process.

As the September 15 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) approaches, tax professionals across India are facing mounting pressure. Chartered accountants and trade bodies have urged the Income Tax Department to extend the deadline, citing widespread technical glitches, late release of forms, and even natural disasters that have slowed down compliance work.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) and the Chartered Accountants Association, Surat (CAAS) have written separate letters to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), pressing for relief, as per the report.

Both groups pointed out that the tax filing system is riddled with delays and breakdowns, making it nearly impossible to complete filings on time. FKCCI said that major changes introduced in ITR forms, combined with repeated portal failures, have “compromised the ability of taxpayers and professionals to comply with timelines.” CAAS, meanwhile, went a step further. It criticised the CBDT for what it called administrative indifference and highlighted that ITR-5, 6, and 7 utilities were rolled out only between 8 and 21 August.