Extortion racket in Tihar: 9 jail officials suspended, HC told

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was on Wednesday informed that nine Tihar Jail officials were suspended and transferred for allegedly running an extortion racket in cahoots with inmates inside the prison.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela granted eight weeks time to the state government and the CBI to file their status report in the matter and kept the matter on October 28.

After the allegations surfaced, the Delhi government said it initiated disciplinary action against nine jail officials who were placed under suspension and transferred under the relevant rules.

Allowing time to file a status report, the bench asked the government to circulate its advisory to all the jails in Delhi, including Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini.