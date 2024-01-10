Live
- RSV can infect nerve cells, cause inflammation and damage: Study
- Sisodia, Singh's judicial custody extended; court directs jail authorities on election certificate collection
- Sickle cell patients less likely to get Covid vax: Study
- No invitation needed to visit Ram Temple: Sachin Pilot
- No charge sheet against any BJP legislator in National Anthem insult case: Calcutta HC
- How get rid of dark circles and puffy eyes at home
- Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, And Adhir Chowdhury To Skip January 22 Ram Mandir Event
- Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Affirms Eknath Shinde Faction As True Shiv Sena, Boosting Chief Minister's Stance
- Relief for Thackeray as Maha Speaker rejects plea by Shinde group to disqualify SS-UBT MLAs
- DCM Calls Upon Party Men to Work Unitedly for the General Elections
Just In
Faction led by Eknath Shinde is 'real' Shiv Sena, announces Maharashtra Speaker
Highlights
In a significant verdict, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday ruled that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the "real" Shiv Sena.
Mumbai: In a significant verdict, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday ruled that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the "real" Shiv Sena.
The Speaker also held that the then Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu ceased to hold the post and the new Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale was the validly elected Chief Whip.
The Speaker's much-awaited verdict comes as a huge relief to Shinde and a major blow to the Shiv Sena-UBT, led by ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, who had contested the claims of the breakaway group.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS