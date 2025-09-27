Fake ‘Dr. Abdul Kalam Foundation’ marathon dupes participants

A large-scale scam has come to light in Rayachuru city, where several youth and students were duped into paying money to participate in a fake marathon organized under the banner of Dr. Abdul Kalam Foundation, Maski.

The fraudulent event was advertised on a flex banner on Station Road, claiming that participants could register for a cash prize marathon in Maski. The banner instructed participants to pay Rs5,000 to enroll, of which Rs1,500 was to be paid as an advance. Promises included a first prize of Rs6 lakh, second prize of Rs5 lakh, and seventh prize of Rs50,000, creating an illusion of a grand sporting event.

Believing the advertisement, participants traveled from across Karnataka, including Hassan, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Ballari, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and even Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, only to discover that the address provided for the event was false. Organizers reportedly switched off their phones after collecting money, leaving the participants stranded.

By late night, numerous participants were left penniless and bewildered, with no place to stay in Rayachuru. Most of the victims were daily wage workers or from economically weaker backgrounds. Many were forced to wander the streets, unable to return to their hometowns due to the lack of buses.

A local police team has taken note of the incident and is gathering information regarding the organizers. Victims have approached authorities, urging them to take strict action and prevent further exploitation. “This was a calculated attempt to exploit youth who were excited to participate in a sporting event. Many of them have traveled long distances and are now stranded. We urge the police to trace the culprits and ensure justice,” said one of the victims. Authorities have advised the public to verify all such events before making payments and to report any suspicious activity to prevent similar scams.