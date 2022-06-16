Female Police Officer From Bihar Tossed From A Moving Train

A female Bihar Police officer was thrown from a speeding train while fighting a theft attempt in the state's Katihar region on Wednesday. The tragedy occurred early this morning, as the Samastipur-Katihar passenger train approached the Katihar junction.



Arti Kumari, a woman policeman deployed in Nawada, was on her way back to her hometown when the event occurred near the junction's outer signal.

The cop was discovered laying near the railway track with significant injuries and was brought to Katihar district hospital. The doctor, however, recommended her to Katihar Medical College and Hospital for treatment due to the severity of her injuries.

The injured officer claimed in the hospital stated that around four miscreants attempted to steal my pocketbook and phone, and when I refused, they pushed me off

The doctor who was handling her mentioned that her right leg was fractured, and she also had brain injuries.

Despite numerous attempts, the Katihar rail superintendent of police did not respond to calls. Neither the railway nor the state police have opened an investigation. A Bihar Police officer explained that because the incident occurred on a running train, the onus is on the railway police.

Katihar station house officer Rabindra Kumar said that they had not yet recorded her statement and accordingly later it will be evident whose authority the occurrence falls within as a result of this.

The police, on the other hand, have launched a search operation to apprehend the criminals, he added. Meanwhile, the tragedy occurred just three days after an army jawan from Karnataka died mysteriously while returning to duty via rail in Assam's Tezpur.