FIR against 12 BJP MLAs in Bengal for 'insulting' National Anthem
Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Thursday registered an FIR against 12 BJP legislators at Hare Street Police Station for allegedly "insulting" the national anthem on the state Assembly premises.
The legislators include theLeader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and the chief whip of the party in the house Manoj Tigga.
The fiasco started on Wednesday afternoon, when Trinamool Congress legislators, sporting black dress and led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were protesting near the statue of B.R. Ambedkar within the Assembly premises against the non-payment of central dues to the state government under various centrally- sponsored schemes.
Towards the close of the protest session, a group of BJP legislators led by the LoP arrived at the Assembly premises for the party mega rally which was attended by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The legislators, including the LoP, were seen shouting "thieves, thieves" slogans pointing at the protesting demonstrations.
Later the Chief Minister complained to Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay saying that the BJP legislators were raising those slogans when the ruling party MLAs were singing the national anthem and hence it was an insult for it.
She also requested the Speaker to adopt the necessary legal steps in the matter.
The Speaker immediately summoned the deputy commissioner (central division) of Kolkata Police, under whose jurisdiction the state Assembly comes, and three Trinamool Congress legislators handed over a complaint letter on this count to him.
On the basis of this complaint, an FIR on this count was registered against the 12 BJP MLAs.