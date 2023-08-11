Live
- TS ICET 2023 counseling schedule deferred, to begin from September 6
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
Just In
Fire reported at Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi
Highlights
A fire broke out at the Anatomy Department in the Lady Hardinge medical college on Friday, the Fire Department said, adding that no one was injured and flames have been doused.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Anatomy Department in the Lady Hardinge medical college on Friday, the Fire Department said, adding that no one was injured and flames have been doused.
According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze was received at 2: 24 p.m and fire tenders were rushed to the hospital.
"A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site and the flames have been doused. The fire was in the anatomy department on the first floor of the hospital," he said, adding that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS