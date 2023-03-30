First batch of 2,585 Agniveers all set to join Indian Navy

New Delhi: A total of 2585 Agniveers, including 272 women, of the Indian Navy, passed out from the portals of INS Chilka in Odisha. This was the maiden ceremonial, post-sunset passing out parade (POP) of the first batch of Agniveers held under the aegis of Southern Naval Command.

About 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited by the Armed Forces this year through the Agnipath scheme.

The parade was reviewed by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, in the presence of Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, eminent sports personality Mithali Raj and eminent naval veterans.

"The passing out parade marks not only the successful culmination of 16 weeks of their ab-initio rigorous naval training but also the start of a new voyage in the Indian Navy, where men and women will work together to make the Indian Navy a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof force," Indian Navy said in a statement.

During his address, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar urged the passing out trainees to hone their skills further and develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to excel in their respective careers that lay ahead.



He also urged them to uphold the Navy's core values of Duty, Honour and Courage, in pursuit of nation-building.

The Chief Guest also awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious Agniveers on the occasion. Amalakanti Jayaram, Agniveer (SSR), Ajith P, Agniveer (MR) were awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and Gold Medal for Best Agniveer SSR and MR, respectively, in men's category.

Khushi, Agniveer (SSR) was the Best Woman Agniveer in the overall order of merit. A Rolling Trophy was instituted to commemorate the vision of late General Bipin Rawat – the first CDS was awarded to her by the daughters of late Gen Bipin Rawat.

On the day, during the Valedictory function, the Chief of the Naval Staff gave away the overall Championship Trophy to Eklavaya Division and the Runners Up Trophy to Angad and Shivaji Division.

He also unveiled the summer edition of Ankur – the bilingual trainees' magazine of INS Chilka, in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command and Commodore NP Pradeep, Commanding Officer, INS Chilka.

A large number of defence personnel, special invitees and the parents and guardians of the Agniveers were present on the occasion.