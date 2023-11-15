Live
Just In
Five injured in fight, stone pelting in east Delhi
New Delhi: Five people were injured after a fight and stone pelting over sending a message to the one of the victim's sister-in-law ineast Delhi, an officer said on Wednesday.
The injured were identified as Anurag (20), Ishan (16), Badal (19), Ismit (14) and Bulbul (34).
According to police, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, PCR calls were received regarding a "quarrel in 12 block, Kalyanpuri" at Kalyanpuri police station.
Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot.
On inquiry, it revealed that a 16-year-old boy had sent a message to Anurag's sister-in-law, who is also 16-years-old.
"Anurag objected to it and warned the boy not to talk with his sister-in-law. At about 10.45 p.m., Anurag and his friend went to 12-13 block Chowk and started arguments with the minor, which turned into a fight. The minor called his relatives and friends, and they started pelting stones,” said a senior police official.
"In this fight and stone pelting, Anurag, Ishan, Badal, Ismit, and Bulbul also sustained injuries. All the injured were taken to LBS Hospital," said the official.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
"During the investigation, raids were conducted to nab the six alleged and efforts bore fruits, one of the culprits, Jassi alias Jagpal Singh was apprehended," said the official.
"On checking the records, two previous involvements have been found against Jassil. Efforts are being made to nab the co-accused. Further investigation is on," the official added.