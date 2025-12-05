  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Gantasala birth anniv held

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 12:03 PM IST
Gantasala birth anniv held
X

Tirupati: The 103rd birth anniversary of the legendary singer Gantasala Venkateswara Rao was celebrated with grand note by Rayalaseema Rangasthali the city based cultural organization here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy highlighted Gantasala’s immense contribution to Telugu music.

He expressed that Gantasala’s melodious voice continues to inspire music lovers across generations and urged everyone to remember and honor his legacy.

In this connection they presented a memento to Kaspa Padmanabham, acknowledging his efforts in the commemoration.

KN Raja, Suresh Swamy, Adi Swamy, Ponnala Jejireddy, Brahmanandam, Sambola Harinath, Subramanyam Reddy, Loka Prabhakar Naidu, Pulla Janardhan Reddy were present.

The birth anniversary of Gantasala Venkateswara Rao was celebrated on grand note in Tirupati on Thursday

Tags

Gantasala Venkateswara RaoBirth AnniversaryRayalaseema RangasthaliTelugu Music LegacyTirupati Celebration
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Xiaomi India, YouWeCan Screen 1.5 Lakh Women; Launch Swasth Mahila Swasth Bharat 2.0

Educated over 4 lakh women across 15 states, detected 2,210 suspected cases, and connected diagnosed patients to proper treatment centres in Phase 1

Sudhin Mathur, COO-Xiaomi_ Yuvraj Singh, Founder-YouWeCan and Varun Madan, CPO-Xiaomi at the launch of Xiaomis SMSB 2.0

National News

More
Share it
X