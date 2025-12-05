Gantasala birth anniv held

Tirupati: The 103rd birth anniversary of the legendary singer Gantasala Venkateswara Rao was celebrated with grand note by Rayalaseema Rangasthali the city based cultural organization here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy highlighted Gantasala’s immense contribution to Telugu music.

He expressed that Gantasala’s melodious voice continues to inspire music lovers across generations and urged everyone to remember and honor his legacy.

In this connection they presented a memento to Kaspa Padmanabham, acknowledging his efforts in the commemoration.

KN Raja, Suresh Swamy, Adi Swamy, Ponnala Jejireddy, Brahmanandam, Sambola Harinath, Subramanyam Reddy, Loka Prabhakar Naidu, Pulla Janardhan Reddy were present.

