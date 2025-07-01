Five killed in firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

At least five people were killed in a powerful explosion at the Gokulesh Fireworks Factory located in Chinnakkampatti, near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The blast, which occurred during the manufacturing process, also left at least two others injured.

The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem examination.

Factory workers were engaged in routine work at Gokulesh Fireworks Factory when a powerful blast ripped through the unit. The blast flattened several rooms on the premises.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from both Sivakasi and Sattur rushed to the spot and are engaged in rescue and containment operations.

Officials suspect that the explosion may have been triggered by the mishandling of explosive chemicals, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The Virudhunagar district administration is coordinating relief and rescue measures.

Sivakasi has witnessed several such tragic incidents in the past, raising concerns about safety practices and regulatory oversight in the region’s fireworks manufacturing units.

Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu is widely known as the hub of the firecracker industry in India. Ninety per cent of firecracker production comes from here. About eight thousand factories are operating in Sivakasi, employing lakhs of people.

There are well-established safety protocols that are often violated even by licensed factories.

Last year, there was a similar blast in Sivakasi in which ten people were killed. Probing authorities have often flagged a lack of space as a crucial factor that contributes to unsafe conditions within the factory premises that cause explosions.

Just a day earlier, a massive explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy district claimed 36 lives so far. The blast took place at an industrial unit near Hyderabad.