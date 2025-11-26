Flag hoisting on Ram temple historic: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the hoisting of a saffron flag atop the Ram temple at Ayodhya is a shining example of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ (pledge to fulfilment). Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted the flag atop the Ram temple and said the “wounds and pain” of centuries are healing as a 500-year-old resolve is finally being fulfilled with the formal completion of the shrine.

“This flag hoisting is not just an ordinary ritual. It is a result of a movement that has been ongoing for years, with countless sacrifices and struggles.

This is itself a shining example of ‘Sankalp se Siddhi,’” Majhi said on X. He said this Tuesday is an extremely sacred and historic day for all Indians.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hoisted the flag atop Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the epicentre of our faith. This auspicious ceremony is a mute witness to our Sanatan faith, our glorious culture, and our historic pride,” Majhi said. He extended best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion.

“I bow millions of times to the countless Ram devotees who have adorned this sacred path through their efforts, sacrifices, and dedication. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Jagannath!,” Majhi said in the social media post.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this Tuesday marks an era that will “make India more prosperous, more self-confident, and even more firmly connected to its cultural roots”.

“An unforgettable and divine moment for every devotee of Lord Ram! Today, in the dignified presence of the revered Sarsanghchalak of @RSSorg, the esteemed Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji, the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji hoisted the flag atop the magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, which is a golden chapter in India’s eternal culture,” he said.

”This historic moment is the result of 500 years of struggle, penance, and dedication, when the sacrifice of valiant Kar Sevaks and the unwavering faith of Ram devotees have now been enshrined with complete devotion and faith at the feet of Ram Lalla,” he said.

“Today, the entire nation of India is overwhelmed with joy, and this flag hoisting has become a sacred symbol of the re-establishment of India’s religious stream, culture, and civilisation”.