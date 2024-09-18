Flood situation in Balasore grim: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected blocks of Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhograi in Balasore district. He said the flood situation in Balasore district remained grim and asked the district administration to expedite rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister said villagers in 35 gram panchayats were still affected and efforts are underway to assist them. The overflowing Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers led to flooding in the district, following heavy rainfall in the wake of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Majhi said around 2,000 people have so far been evacuated to safer places and the process is continuing.

“There has been no report of any human casualty so far,” he said. Majhi said at least six blocks and about 8,000 hectares of agricultural field have been affected in the flood.