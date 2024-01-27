Live
- 32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions
- Republic Day Celebrations held in Serilingampally under Jagdishwar Goud
- Congress condemns remarks against Sharmila
- YSRCP faces tough time in Gannavaram with Dutta’s exit
- Republic day celebrations held in Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel of Vikarabad district
- Sri Rama showed path to practice to be a good human being: Tridandi Chinajiyar Swami
- Complete your KYC verification for ration cards, deadline nearing
- Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Bingi Mashendra Rao is no more
- Don’t charge women for any fair; Bhatti tells Sajjanar
- 400 families loyal to YSRCP join TDP
FM hints at Modi govt's four focus areas ahead of Feb 1
After Morarji, Sitharaman only 2nd FM to present budget 6 times in a row
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. The full budget for the same fiscal year will be unveiled after the formation of the new government following the 2024 general elections.
In her sixth union budget presentation on February 1, Sitharaman said that it would primarily be a "vote on account" before the general elections, ruling out any major announcements. She emphasised that such interim budgets typically do not include significant announcements, and the public will have to await the new government's presentation of the comprehensive budget in July 2024.
