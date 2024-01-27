FM hints at Modi govt's four focus areas ahead of Feb 1

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to present the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. The full budget for the same fiscal year will be unveiled after the formation of the new government following the 2024 general elections.

In her sixth union budget presentation on February 1, Sitharaman said that it would primarily be a "vote on account" before the general elections, ruling out any major announcements. She emphasised that such interim budgets typically do not include significant announcements, and the public will have to await the new government's presentation of the comprehensive budget in July 2024.