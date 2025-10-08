Live
FM Nirmala Sitharaman and CM Yogi Adityanath unveil statues of three South Indian saints
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath unveil statues of three revered South Indian saints, honoring their legacy and promoting cultural heritage.
Ayodhya, October 8: Ayodhya witnessed a unique confluence of North and South Indian culture on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on a two-day visit, joined Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to unveil statues of South Indian music saints Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandaradasa, and Arunachal Kavi at Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar.
The ceremony, infused with devotion and South Indian rituals, saw the presence of Nirmala Sitharaman’s parents, adding an emotional dimension to the event. CM Yogi welcomed the Union Minister with a traditional bouquet, highlighting Brihaspati Kund as not only a historic site but also a symbol of cultural harmony, where the devotional traditions of North and South India converge.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Ayodhya is not only a centre of faith but also a symbol of India’s cultural soul. Paying tribute to the three saints, she said that Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandaradasa, and Arunachal Kavi established Indian classical music and devotional traditions on the global stage. Their poetry and compositions wove society into the fabric of love, devotion, and unity.
The union minister expressed her delight seeing the grandeur and serenity of Brihaspati Kund. She said that the cultural relationship between Ayodhya and Karnataka is centuries old, and today, through the unveiling of these saints’ statues, the North-South tradition of India has been united in a single thread.
On this occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath also said that the city of Shri Ram, Ayodhya, is now becoming not only a spiritual but also a cultural renaissance hub. He added that this visit of Nirmala Sitharaman is a strong symbol of India’s cultural unity and harmony.
At Brihaspati Kund, CM Yogi Adityanath, along with Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, took time to sit on intricately carved stone benches, soaking in the serene lake, melodious surroundings, and meticulously maintained grounds. Praising the artistic craftsmanship and overall beautification, CM Yogi highlighted that Brihaspati Kund now stands as a perfect blend of devotion and aesthetic grandeur, reflecting Ayodhya’s rich cultural heritage.