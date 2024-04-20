  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Fortify area domination tactics to cover vulnerable areas: IGP Kashmir

Fortify area domination tactics to cover vulnerable areas: IGP Kashmir
x
Highlights

IGP Kashmir V. K. Birdi on Saturday asked the security officials to fortify area domination tactics to cover vulnerable areas across the Valley.

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir V. K. Birdi on Saturday asked the security officials to fortify area domination tactics to cover vulnerable areas across the Valley.

“We must critically evaluate and enhance existing strategies to thwart any potential terror activities and also revisit and fortify area domination tactics to cover any vulnerable areas effectively,” IGP Kashmir told security officials during a joint security review meeting held along with IGP CRPF and GOC Victor Force in Srinagar.

He also directed the security officials to work without any prejudice, take stern action against those violating the law, and ensure that law enforcement agencies are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any emergent situations.

The meeting also discussed intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols in addition to election preparedness efforts.

The meeting also focused on devising strategies to ensure public safety and upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X