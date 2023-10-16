From IAS to UNIDO: Naresh Nandan Prasad's extraordinary journey in ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’

New Delhi : Westland Books has launched the journey of an esteemed former IAS officer Naresh Nandan Prasad's memoir. Titled ‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel,’ the book provides a sincere recounting of Prasad's life devoted to civil service and serves as an inspiration for those who aspire to serve their country in this role.

The publication, brought to life by Westland, is available in bookstores since October 13. Prasad dedicated nearly 45 years to his professional career, during which he also contributed to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

In his memoir, Prasad retraces his journey from his early days at LBSNAA to his extensive career as an IAS officer serving in diverse Indian states and his subsequent roles at UNIDO and WIPO. He infuses his recounting with humour and provides penned portraits of memorable incidents and cherished memories with colleagues and friends. Prasad's narrative tells of a life rooted in hard work and humility and his unwavering dedication to effecting positive change in the world.

During the posthumous release of her father's book, Urvashi Prasad, Director, Office of the Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, New Delhi, stated, “My father excelled in every role he played during his lifetime. This book primarily chronicles his professional journey as an Indian Administrative Service Officer and subsequently as an international civil servant. However, what stands out in every chapter are the personal values and traits that distinguished him as an exceptional human being.”

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, commented, “This isn't merely a recounting of Naresh's career. It reflects the role of a civil servant in India and the sacrifices required to prioritize service above self.”

Anil Swarup, Former Secretary, School Education (2016–18) and Coal (2014–16), Government of India, appreciated the book's depiction of the challenges civil servants face. He stated, “The book beautifully illustrates how to deal with these difficulties. Naresh Prasad's hardworking personality is a testament to his commitment.”

‘Small Cogs in a Large Wheel’ is a detailed memoir of a life devoted to civil service. It offers a well-articulated memoir of a life in the civil service. Amitabh Kant called it a must-read for future generations of civil servants and anyone interested in the lives of civil servants in India.

"The memoir brilliantly documents the path travelled by a civil servant. It contains vibrant anecdotes from some of the country's most historic events and is vital reading for future civil servants and those intrigued about their lives in India. Naresh's honesty, passion, simple language, and humour make the read a true reflection of his personality, " said Anil Swarup, former Secretary, School Education, Government of India.